Rajasthan PTET 2023 applictaion deadline extended till April 15, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2023 04:46 PM IST

Interested candidates can submit their applictaion at ptetggtu.com by April 15.

The Guru Govind Tribal University has extended the registration deadline for Rajasthan PTET 2023 for admission to the four-year and two-year B.Ed courses till April 15. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website at ptetggtu.com. Previously the last date to register for Rajasthan PTET 2023 was April 5.

Rajasthan PTET 2023 application deadline extended till April 15

The Rajasthan PTET 2023 exam will take place on May 21. The PPTET 2023 examination fee is 500.

Notification here

Rajasthan PTET 2023: Know how to apply

Go to the official website at ptetggtu.com

On the homepage, click on the course you want to apply

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form for future reference.

