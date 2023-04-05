Rajasthan PTET 2023 applictaion deadline extended till April 15, details here
Interested candidates can submit their applictaion at ptetggtu.com by April 15.
The Guru Govind Tribal University has extended the registration deadline for Rajasthan PTET 2023 for admission to the four-year and two-year B.Ed courses till April 15. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website at ptetggtu.com. Previously the last date to register for Rajasthan PTET 2023 was April 5.
The Rajasthan PTET 2023 exam will take place on May 21. The PPTET 2023 examination fee is ₹500.
Rajasthan PTET 2023: Know how to apply
Go to the official website at ptetggtu.com
On the homepage, click on the course you want to apply
Fill out the applictaion form
Pay the applictaion fee
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form for future reference.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics