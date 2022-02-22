RBI admit cards for architect and other posts on rbi.org.in: Link to download

RBI admit cards: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards 2021-2022 for the recruitment examination for Architect in Grade A and various other posts ( Namely: (i) Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’ (ii) Manager - Technical Civil (iii) Manager - Technical Electrical) on official website rbi.org.in.

The written examination for architect in Grade A and various other posts will be conducted online on March 6,2022.

Candidates, who have applied for recruitment examination can download their admit cards from rbi.org.in

Candidates must produce original photo identity proof and submit a photocopy of the photo identity proof along with admit card in each shift of examination. Candidates must note that the name (provided during the process of registration) on the call letters should exactly match the name as appearing on the photo identity proof, certificates, mark-sheets.

Female candidates who have changed first/last/middle name post marriage must take special note of this. In case of candidates who have changed their name, will be allowed only if they produce - original Gazette Notification/their original marriage certificate/affidavit in original, together with a photocopy. If there is any mismatch between the name indicated in the Admit Card/ Examination Call Letter and Photo Identity Proof, the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

<strong>Direct link to download admit card for Architect in Grade A</strong>

<strong>Direct link to download Admission letter for various posts&nbsp;</strong>

Here is the link to download RBI admit card 2021-2022

1. Visit the official RBI website-rbi.org.in

2. On the homepage look for the ‘Recruitment Related Announcement’. Click on this link a new page will appear on the screen.

3. Now, click on admission letter for the post of 1. Legal officer Grade B 2.Manager- Technical Civil 3. Manager- Technical Electrical or on admission letters for the post of Architect in Grade A. You will directed to a new page.

4. Enter your Registration number and password to login

5. Your RBI Exam Admit Card 2021-2022 will be displayed on your screen

6. Download and print a copy for your future reference.