RBI Assistant 2023 exam date revised, check notification here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 07, 2023 01:33 PM IST

RBI revises exam dates for Assistant post. check new dates here.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the examination dates for the post of Assistant. As per the notification, the Online Preliminary Test for the post of Assistant will be conducted on November 18 and November 19. The online main test will be conducted on December 31. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant recruitment 2023: New exam dates announced, check notification

Previously the preliminary examination was scheduled to be held on October 21 and October 23. The Main test is scheduled to be held on December 2. The application window for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 ended on October 4.

Notification here

Selection process: The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the main online examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT).

RBI Assistant 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the current vacancies and then on the call letter

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key on your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

