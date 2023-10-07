RBI Assistant 2023 exam date revised, check notification here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the examination dates for the post of Assistant. As per the notification, the Online Preliminary Test for the post of Assistant will be conducted on November 18 and November 19. The online main test will be conducted on December 31. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Previously the preliminary examination was scheduled to be held on October 21 and October 23. The Main test is scheduled to be held on December 2. The application window for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 ended on October 4.

Selection process: The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the main online examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT).

RBI Assistant 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the current vacancies and then on the call letter

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key on your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.