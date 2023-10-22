RBI Assistant Exam 2023: Where, how to check admit card

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to conduct the RBI Assistant prelims exam 2023 on November 18 and 19 and admit cards of the examination will be released on the bank website, opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Exam 2023 admit card awaited, where, how to check it

Originally, the prelims exam was scheduled for October 21 and 23 but it was later postponed. The main exam was scheduled for December 2 which will now be held on December 31, as per the revised schedule.

When released, candidates can download the RBI Assistant admit card by following these steps:

Go to opportunities.rbi.org.in. Open the RBI Assistant prelims exam admit card download link. Enter your credentials and login. Check and download the admit card. Take a printout for future uses.

After downloading the admit card, check and ensure that photo, signature, name, etc are printed correctly. Exam centre details, paper and reporting time, exam day guidelines, etc. will be mentioned on the admit card.

The selection process of RBI Assistant is done in three stages: first, a preliminary examination followed by the main examination and the language proficiency test (LPT). Visit the bank website for further information.

