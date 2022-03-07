RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Application process closes on March 8

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: The application process to fill 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ in various Offices of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will close on March 8, Tuesday.

Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied, can register now through the Central Bank’s website at rbi.org.in.

The application process to fill up 950 posts of ‘Assistant’ in various Offices of the Bank had started on February 17.

RBI Assistant exam 2022; Selection Process

The examination for the post of Assistant will be conducted in two phases: 1) Preliminary and 2) Main followed by a Language Proficiency Test. Candidates can check the full text of the advertisement the Banks’ website www.rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant: Date of exam

The online preliminary examination for RBI assistant post will be tentatively held on March 26 and 27. The main examination is scheduled to be conducted in May 2022.

<strong>Direct link to apply for RBI assistant exam 2022</strong>

Candidates must go through the notification properly before applying to check that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the posts.

Note: In case of any problem in filling up the RBI Assistant exam application form queries may be made at candidate grievance redressal cell cgrs.ibps.in. Please mention ‘RBI Assistant Examination- 2021’ in the subject box of the email.

