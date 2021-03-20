Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 released for Phase 2 exam on rbi.org.in
competitive exams

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 released for Phase 2 exam on rbi.org.in

Reserve Bank of India has released RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The admit card will be available from March 20 to April 1, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Papri Chanda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India has released RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021. The admit card can be downloaded by the appearing candidates through the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in. (REUTERS)

Reserve Bank of India has released RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The admit card has been released for Phase 2 examination. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website of RBI on rbi.org.in. The admit card will be available from March 20 to April 1, 2021.

The Phase 2 examination for the post of DEPR and DSIM will be conducted on March 1 and Grade B for General will be held on April 1, 2021.

Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

Click on RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 link available under the opportunities section.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Phase I examination result was released on March 14, 2021. Candidates will have to submit the necessary documents as per the official site latest by March 22, 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D results declared at ssc.nic.in

AIBE XV results expected to be declared soon at allindiabarexamination.com

JEE Main 2021: Last minute math revision tips for B.E/B.Tech aspirants

GPAT 2021 Results expected today, here's direct link for final answer key

Candidates who will qualify the Phase 2 examination will have to appear for the interview round. The selected candidates will be given a salary pay of 35,150 per month, and Dearness Allowance, Local Allowance, House Rent Family allowance, and Grade Allowance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbi.org.in rbi exam hall tickets
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP