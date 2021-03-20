RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 released for Phase 2 exam on rbi.org.in

Reserve Bank of India has released RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The admit card has been released for Phase 2 examination. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website of RBI on rbi.org.in. The admit card will be available from March 20 to April 1, 2021.

The Phase 2 examination for the post of DEPR and DSIM will be conducted on March 1 and Grade B for General will be held on April 1, 2021.

Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

Click on RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 link available under the opportunities section.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Phase I examination result was released on March 14, 2021. Candidates will have to submit the necessary documents as per the official site latest by March 22, 2021.

Candidates who will qualify the Phase 2 examination will have to appear for the interview round. The selected candidates will be given a salary pay of ₹35,150 per month, and Dearness Allowance, Local Allowance, House Rent Family allowance, and Grade Allowance.