Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / REET 2021 admit card soon: Know how to download
competitive exams

REET 2021 admit card soon: Know how to download

REET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on September 26. The admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 can be expected soon. The Rajasthan board of secondary education (RBSE) will conduct the exam.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 11:28 AM IST
REET 2021 admit card: Know how to download (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

REET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held on September 26. The admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 can be expected soon. The Rajasthan board of secondary education (RBSE) will conduct the exam.

The REET 2021 admit cards will be available on the official website.

REET admit card (direct link will be added later)

REET admit card 2021: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website at reetbser21.com
  • Click the "REET admit card 2021" link available on the homepage
  • Enter the login details and submit
  • Download REET admit card 2021 and take its print out for future use.

The REET 2021 will be held for 26 lakh candidates at 4,153 exam centres.

On exam centre allotment to candidates, the state education minister has said the entire process is computer-based and women and differently-abled candidates will be allotted exam centres as close as possible.

REET 2021 is being held to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in the state.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE Advanced 2021 registration time revised, check new time schedule here 

JEE Advanced 2021: SC grants students to make representation before authority

UPSC CMS Exam 2021 time table released on upsc.gov.in

ICAI CA Exams 2021: Registration for Foundation, Final & Inter exams begin today
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP