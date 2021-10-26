Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
REET 2021 Answer Key: Last date to raise objections today, details here

REET 2021 answer key objection window will close down today, October 26, 2021. Candidates can raise objections through the direct link given below. 
REET 2021 Answer Key: Last date to raise objections today, details here(HT File)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 08:24 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will close down the link to raise objections against REET 2021 Answer Key on October 26, 2021. Candidates who have not raised objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of BSER REET on reetbser21.com. 

To raise objections against the answer key candidates will have to pay 300/- as objection fees for each question. The objection window will remain opened till 12 am on October 26. To raise objections candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to raise objections here 

REET 2021 Answer Key: How to raise objections 

  • Visit the official site of REET on reetbser21.com.
  • Click on objection link for REET 2021 answer key.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Make the objections against the answer key.
  • Pay the required details and click on submit.
  • Your objection has been raised.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam was held to recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in the state. As per official data, close to 16 lakh students had appeared for the exam. For more related details candidates can check the official site of REET. 

