Home / Education / Competitive Exams / REET 2021 answer key out; know how to download, raise objections
competitive exams

REET 2021 answer key out; know how to download, raise objections

REET answer keys have been released online. Candidates can raise objection till October 26.
REET 2021 answer key out; know how to download, raise objections(HT file)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 03:52 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The answer keys of the Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers (REET) which was held on September 26 have been released. Candidates can download the REET answer keys from the official website and can challenge it following the guidelines released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

REET Answer Key

After downloading the REET answer keys, candidates can challenge it. The option to challenge the answer keys will be open till October 26, midnight.  Candidates have to raise objections with proper representations.

For each question challenged, candidates have to deposit 300.

The exam was held to recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in the state. As per official data, close to 16 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

In a related development, the Rajasthan government will soon bring an ordinance to further strengthen the law to prevent malpractices in recruitment exams, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said after the state witnessed protests and arrests and over alleged irregularities in REET-2021. He said the ordinance will have provisions for strict action -- including seven years' jail term and dismissal from government service -- against those involved in cheating, paper leaks and other irregularities in competitive examinations, an official statement said.

Topics
rajasthan board rbse
