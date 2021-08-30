Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
REET 2021 on September 26, admit cards expected soon

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will conduct REET 2021 examination on 26 September 2021. The Rajasthan eligibility exam for teachers (REET) was earlier scheduled to be held on June 20, 2021 which was postponed due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country.
REET 2021 on September 26, admit cards expected soon

REET 2021 admit cards will be issued to those candidates who had successfully registered their candidature for the exam. The admit cards will secure the admission of the candidates to the exam. REET 2021 admit cards can be expected soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the REET 2021 admit card from the official website as and when it is released.

The official website of REET 2021 is http://www.reetbser21.com/ReETfoRm2021/HsPage.php

REET 2021 will be conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers posts in the state at the occasion marking two years of the Rajasthan Government. The teacher examination will be conducted by the Board after a gap of 2 years in the state.

