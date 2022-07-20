REET 2022 admit card out at reetbser2022.in, download hall ticket easily now

REET 2022 admit cards: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 admit cards.

Eligible candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website or the board reetbser2022.in.

The admit card will contain all the relevant and necessary information.

Admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidates have to download them online. The pattern of REET 2022 will be objective type questions for 150 marks. The exam will be held on July 24 and 25, 2022 in offline mode.

Candidates will be shortlisted for personal interviews on the basis of REET 2022 exam score.

After that interviews will be conducted for their appointment in the state schools.

Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) examination is conducted by BSER to assess the eligibility of the candidates for Primary and Upper-Primary level Teachers for the state schools.

The examination is conducted annually to fill up the teaching vacancies.

To qualify and proceed for an interview, a candidate must score a minimum of 60%. Candidates belonging to the ST category (Non- TSP) will need 60% to qualify however TSP ST candidates will need 36%.

Qualifying percentage for SC/OBC/MBS/EWS is 55%. Qualifying percentage for all categories of Widowed and Abandoned Women and Ex-Servicemen is 50%.

For persons who come as per rules in the category of differently-abled qualifying percentage is 80% and for Sahariya Tribe it is 36%.