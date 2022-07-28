REET 2022 Answer Key: How to download REET answer keys from reetbser2022.in

REET Answer Key 2022: Answer key of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 will be published in due course of time. Once published, candidates can login to the exam website of Board of Secondary Education Rajasthsan (BSER), reetbser2022.in and download it.

The question booklet for REET 2022 has been made available for candidates on the reetbser2022.in website. Next, answer keys will be published, followed by announcement of results.

REET 202 was held on July 23 and 24, 2022 at 2 levels. Level 1 was for primary teacher posts, while level 2 was for secondary.

The exam will be conducted in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

REET 2022 answer key: How to check

Go to official website reetbser2022.in

On the homepage, click on REET 2022 answer key link

Login with your credentials, if required

Download REET answer key 2022 and take a printout for future use.