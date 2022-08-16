REET 2022 Answer Key: Where and how to check

REET 2022 Answer Key: Answer key of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 is expected to be released soon. Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will publish REET answer key on reetbser2022.in.

REET 202 was held last month, on July 23 and 24, 2022 at exam centres across the state. The test was held in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The test had 2 levels – Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary.

BSER has already published question booklet of REET 2022 on reetbser2022.in website. Next, it will publish answer keys, followed by announcement of results.

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download REET answer key:

REET 2022 answer key: How to download

Go to the official website of REET 2022, reetbser2022.in.

On the homepage, click on the REET 2022 answer key link.

Login with your credentials.

Download the REET answer key and calculate your marks.

