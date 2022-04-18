Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
REET 2022 registration to begin today at www.reetbser2022, know how to apply

RBSE will begin the registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 today.
REET 2022 registration to begin today at www.reetbser2022, know how to apply(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 07:41 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will begin the registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 today, April 18, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of REET at www.reetbser2022.in. 

The registration process will end on May 18, 2022. The REET test will be held on July 23rd and 24th, 2022. The exam timing for paper 1 (Level 2) is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while the exam time for paper 2 (Level 1) is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

REET 2022 application fee: Candidates who wish to take only one exam must pay a 550 application fee, while those who want to take both, paper 1 and paper 2, must pay 750 application fee.

The board will conduct the exam at two levels. The first level test will be for teachers in classes 1–5, while the second level exam will be for teachers in classes 6–8.

REET 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the RBSE's official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the home page, click the REET 2022 link

Fill the registration form 

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

 

 

 

 

