REET 2022 result, final answer key awaited; how to download from reetbser2022.in

REET 2022 Result: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) is expected to announce REET 2022 result soon. Ahead of results, final answer key, indicating correct answers to the questions asked in the examination will be published. When released, candidates can check REET result and final answer key on reetbser2022.in.

BSER conducted REET 2022 examination on July 23-24, 2022 across the state. The preliminary answer key was released on August 19, 2022 and objection window was closed on August 25, 2022.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

How to check REET 2022 result

Go to the official site of REET, reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET 2022 Result link on the home page.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result and download the page.

REET 2022 result will be published soon after the final answer key is released.

REET is a state level exam to determine eligibility of candidates for teaching positions at primary and secondary levels.

