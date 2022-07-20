Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / REET Admit Card 2022 released, download link here
competitive exams

REET Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

REET Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
REET Admit Card 2022 released, download link here
Published on Jul 20, 2022 04:03 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has released REET Admit Card 2022 on July 20, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of RBSE REET on reetbser2022.in.

REET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 23 and 24, 2022. The exam will be conducted in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download REET Admit Card 2022

REET Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in.
  • Click on REET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates who appear and pass in Level-1 exam will be eligible to teach students from classes 1 to 5 while the candidates who appear and pass in Level-2 national exam will be eligible to teach students from classes 6 to 8. Candidates who have applied for both the levels will have to appear for both the exams at the given timings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rbse admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP