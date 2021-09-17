REET admit cards 2021 released at reetbser21.com, direct link for hall ticket

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), has released the admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021on Friday, September 17. REET 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 26.

Candidates who have applied for the REET 2021 exam can download their admit cards now from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (reetbser21.com).

Direct link to download REET admit cards 2021

Steps to download REET admit cards 2021:

Visit the official website at reetbser21.com

Click the "Print admit card for REET 2021" link available on the homepage

Enter the login details and submit

Download REET admit card 2021 and take its print out too

REET 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on June 20, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

REET 2021 is being held to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in Rajasthan.