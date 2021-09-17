Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / REET hall tickets 2021 released, how to download admit cards at reetbser21.com
competitive exams

REET hall tickets 2021 released, how to download admit cards at reetbser21.com

REET hall tickets 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has issued the hall tickets for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 08:45 PM IST
REET hall tickets 2021: Candidates who have registered for REET 2021 examination can download their hall tickets from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.(reetbser21.com)

REET hall tickets 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has issued the hall tickets for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021. Candidates who have registered for REET 2021 examination can download their hall tickets from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

REET 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

REET admit cards 2021: Here's direct link to download hall tickets

Steps to download REET hall tickets 2021:

Visit the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan 

Click the "Print admit card for REET 2021" link on the homepage

Enter Form number, name, mother's name, date of birth and Login

Download REET admit card 2021 and take a print out of the same

REET 2021 is being conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in Rajasthan state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hall tickets exam admit card
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

REET admit cards 2021 released at reetbser21.com, direct link for hall ticket

BCECEB admit cards for DCECE and BCECE 2021 released, direct link to download

Kerala TET answer keys 2021 released, raise objections now

NABARD Grade A Exam 2021: Exam centre venues revised in Punjab, notice here 
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP