REET Result 2021 declared on reetbser21.com, check toppers name here

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared REET Result 2021 on November 2, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers can check their result on the official site of RBSE REET on reetbser21.com.

Ajay Vaishnav Bairagi of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur have topped the Level 1 examination. Both have secured 148 marks in the exam. Kirat Singh of Sriganganagar, Surbhi Parikh of Bikaner, and Nibaram of Rajsamand have secured the first position in Level 2 exam. Latest Update: REET Result 2021 declared, direct link here

Abhijeet Sharma, Damodar Parikh, and Rinku Singh have secured the second position in Level 1 exam. All three of them have secured 146 marks in the exam. Aamir Khilji, Monika Jaat, Dinesh Sain, Sanjay Khan, Laduram Chaudhary, Sumit Kumar have secured the second rank in Level 2 examination this year by scoring 145 marks.

The exam was held on September 26, 2021, following COVID-19 safety protocols to recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in the state. The examination was conducted in 33 districts in 3993 exam centres. Around 16 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year. The answer key was released on October 26, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of REET.

