REET results declared at reetbser21.com, CM congratulates successful candidates

REET 2021 result has been declared on the official website reetbser21.com. As per official record, over 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam on September 26.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:33 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

On REET 2021 result, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has congratulated all the successful candidates. The Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers (REET) was held on September 26. Ajay Vaishnav Bairagi of Ajmer and Govind Soni of Udaipur have topped the Level 1 examination and Kirat Singh of Sriganganagar, Surbhi Parikh of Bikaner, and Nibaram of Rajsamand have secured the first position in Level 2 exam.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the successful candidates in the REET exam. Those who have not been successful, do not be discouraged. Prepare for the upcoming exams. Just one exam can't decide the way of life so keep working hard,” CM Gehlot has said in a tweet in Hindi language.

As per official record, over 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. 

Among the other toppers of REET are Abhijeet Sharma, Damodar Parikh, and Rinku Singh who have secured the second position in level 1 exam and Aamir Khilji, Monika Jaat, Dinesh Sain, Sanjay Khan, Laduram Chaudhary, Sumit Kumar who have secured the second rank in Level 2 examination.

While the toppers have secured 148 marks in the exam, the second rank holders of level 1 exam and level 2 exam have secured 146 marks and 145 marks, respectively.

REET is conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE).

rajasthan board rbse
