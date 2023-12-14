Registration for ICSI CSEET January 2024 exam ends tomorrow, apply on icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the online application window for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2024 examination tomorrow, December 15. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can go to icsi.edu and submit their forms.

The minimum educational qualification required for the CSEET examination is Senior Secondary (Class 12) pass.

ICSI CSEET January 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu.

Go to the students section and then open the CSEET link.

Now, open the January session application tab.

Make sure you are ready with all the required information and documents in prescribed formats and sizes.

Check all the boxes and proceed to register.

Complete the process and submit your form. Make payment and take a printout of the confirmation page.

Direct link go apply ICSI CSEET January 2024

The exam will be conducted on January 6, 2024 through remote proctored mode.

The duration of the exam is 120 minutes. Candidates have to login to the test portal 30 minutes before the time specified for the commencement of the exam.

