Registration for JAM 2024 begins tomorrow on jam.iisc.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is going to begin the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 tomorrow, September 5. Candidates can apply for the exam on jam.iitm.ac.in up to October 13.

JAM 2024 registration begins tomorrow on jam.iisc.ac.in

JAM Score is used for admission to postgraduate programmes such MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc- MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc- PhD, and MSc- PhD Dual Degree courses in various disciplines.

JAM 2024 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in over 100 cities for seven papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH).

Eligibility: Candidates with undergraduate degrees and those who are studying in the final year of UG degree can apply for JAM 2024. Foreign nationals with Indian degrees can also appear but admission will be subject to the policy of the institution.

There is no age limit to appear in the test.

There are around 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT which will be filled through JAM.

The application fee is ₹900 for one and ₹1,250 for two papers in the case of SC, ST, PwD and female candidates. For all others, the fee is ₹1,800 for one and ₹2,500 for two papers.

