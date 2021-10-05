Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC admit cards released for head master exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
competitive exams

RPSC admit cards released for head master exam at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Published on Oct 05, 2021 06:34 PM IST
RPSC admit card released for the post of Head Master at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(File Photo)
By hindustantimes.com

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released admit card of exam for the post of headmaster. The commission will conduct the examination on October 11. The examination will be held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2pm to 5pm. All the concerned candidates can download their admit card from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or through the Citizen Apps (G2C).

Candidates can get their admit card through the application number and DOB.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

RPSC Headmaster admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of RPSC.i.e.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, "Admit Card for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) 2021”

Now, click on ‘Admit Card for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) 2021’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your ‘Application Number’ and select ‘Date of Birth’

Click on get admit card

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out

Topics
rpsc rajasthan headmaster admit cards
