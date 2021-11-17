Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC AE Combined Competitive Exam Admit Card 2018 for Interview released

RPSC AE Combined Competitive Exam Admit Card 2018 for interview has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Published on Nov 17, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC AE Combined Competitive Exam Admit Card 2018. Candidates who want to appear for the interview round can download the admit card through the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination will be conducted from November 22, 2021. 

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Examination, 2018 (Electrical/Mechanical Engineering) post can download their admit card through the official website. To download the official admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

RPSC AE Combined Competitive Exam Admit Card 2018: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC AE Combined Competitive Exam Admit Card 2018 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process includes preliminary exam, main exam and personal interview.  'In interviewing the candidates besides awarding marks in respect of character, personality, address and physique, marks shall also be awarded for the candidate's knowledge of Rajasthani culture,' read the official notification.

