Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC AO answer key 2021 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check here
competitive exams

RPSC AO answer key 2021 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check here

RPSC AO answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the RPSC AO recruitment examination can download the answer key online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 08:37 AM IST
IIM-CAT answer key 2020 out

RPSC AO answer key 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Monday released the answer key for the recruitment exam of Agricultural Officer (AO) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the RPSC AO recruitment examination can download the answer key online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the recruitment examination on January 19, 2021.

According to the answer key notice, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations from March 24 to 26, 2021. For each objection raised, candidates will have to pay the processing fee of 100.

RPSC AO answer key 2021:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

GPSC Civil Services prelim answer key 2021 released, check here

IBPS PO Score Card 2020 released on ibps.in, direct link to check here

RRB NTPC 6th phase exam dates released, exam city link to be activated today

TSPSC admit card 2021 for non-teaching staff exam released, here's direct link

How to check RPSC AO answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Answer Key for Agri. Officer - 2020"

The RPSC AO answer key 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan public service commission rpsc answer key
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP