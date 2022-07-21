RPSC ARO, AARO exam schedule released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check dates

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the schedule for examination for the posts of Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO). Candidates can check the time-table at the official website of the commission rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be conducted for the Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) from August 27 to 30, 2022 in two shifts- morning and afternoon.

The morning shift is from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift is from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 22 vacancies. 9 vacancies are for the post of Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) while 13 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO).

The AARO Agriculture chemistry/Agronomy/Plant pathology exams are scheduled to be held on August 27, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and AARO Horticulture/Botany from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

The AARO Entomology is scheduled on August 28, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ARO agriculture chemistry/agronomy/plant pathology exams are scheduled to be held on August 29, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

The ARO horticulture exam will be held on August 29, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

The ARO entomology exam will be held on August 30, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.