RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Exam 2021 syllabus released

RPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Exam 2021 Syllabus: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the syllabus for the Asst. Statistical Officer Exam 2021 on the RPSC website on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The examination will be held for recruitment to the post of Assistant Statistical Officer under the Planning department. Interested candidates can visit https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ and check the syllabus.

How to Check Asst. Statistical Officer Exam 2021 Syllabus

• Visit the Commission website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

• Go to ‘News and Events’

• Click on ‘Syllabus for Asst. Statistical Officer -2021 Planning Department (Economics and Statistics)’ link

• The Syllabus will open as a PDF

Candidates can save and download the syllabus for future reference. The qualifying marks for Assistant Statistical Officer Exam 2021 are 40 percent.

According to the syllabus, there will be 100 Questions of Multiple choice (Objective Type). All questions will carry equal marks. According to the notice, there will be negative marking, and 1/3 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The Assistant Statistical Officer Exam 2021 will consist of two parts. Part A will be based on General Knowledge and will carry 30 marks for 30 questions, whereas Part B will based on Economics, Statistics, and Mathematics subjects and will comprise 70 questions for 70 marks.

According to the Commission, the standard of the paper will be that of a Master’s Degree level examination. Candidates are advised to visit the RPSC website and read all the instructions carefully.