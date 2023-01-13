RPSC Exam Dates 2023 for Protection Officer and Sr. Teacher posts released

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC Exam Dates 2023 for Protection officer and Sr. Teacher posts. Candidates who want to appear for Protection Officer and Senior Teacher posts can check the dates on the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam for Protection officer will be conducted on January 28, 2023 in Jaipur. The examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I will be general studies, Paper II will be social work and law. The Paper I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Senior Teacher examination for Group C and Group D will be conducted on January 29, 2023. The Group C examination will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm for Science and Punjabi papers and group D examination will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm for Sanskrit and Mathematics paper.

RPSC Exam Dates 2023: How to check notice

Candidates can check the exam notice by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC Exam Dates 2023 for Protection Officer and Senior Teacher posts link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Check Protection Officer Exam Date here

Check Senior Teacher Exam Date Here