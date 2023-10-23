Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC RAS 2021 interview dates for last phase out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Oct 23, 2023 04:37 PM IST

RPSC RAS 2021 interview dates for last phase has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check dates here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS 2021 interview dates. The interview dates for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2021 has been released for last phase. Candidates who will be appearing for the interview round can check the dates through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the final stage interview will be conducted by the Commission from November 6 to November 17, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

At the time of interview, candidates must bring all their original certificates along with photocopies, otherwise they will be debarred from the interview. The interview letters of the candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission in due course of time.

Candidates are directed to download the detailed application form from the Commission's website http://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and submit it at the time of interview. It must be submitted in duplicate along with photocopies of all certificates.

RPSC RAS mains result was declared on December 1, 2022. The registration process was started on July 28 and ended on August 27, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 988 posts in Rajasthan State Service and Rajasthan Subordinate Service. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

