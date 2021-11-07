Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC RAS answer key challenge window opens tomorrow

RPSC RAS answer key objection challenge window will be open till November 10.
RPSC RAS answer key challenge window opens tomorrow(File Photo)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 02:47 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

RPSC RAS answer key objection challenge window will open on November 8 and candidates can submit their challenges along with relevant representations till November 10. The RPSC RAS answer key challenge window will close at 12 midnight on the last date. 

Candidates can challenge the answer key on the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS prelims answer key: Know how to download, raise objections

  • Go to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the answer key link to download the RPSC answer key
  • Click on the answer key objection link to challenge the RPSC answer key

This is the answer key of the RPSC RAS prelims exam which was held on October 27. Based on the objections raised by the candidates a final answer key will be prepared based on which the prelims result will be declared.

The RPSC RAS exam is being held to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services.

