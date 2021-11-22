Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC RAS final answer key and marks 2021 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RAS final answer key and marks 2021: RPSC has released the final answer key for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2021 as well as the marks of the examination.
Published on Nov 22, 2021 08:12 PM IST
RPSC RAS final answer key and marks 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the final answer key for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2021 as well as the marks of the examination. Candidates who appeared for the same examination can check the final answer key and marks of the examination on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC examination was held on October 27, 2021.

Direct link to check RPSC RAS final answer key

Direct link to check RPSC marks for for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre) Exam - 2021: 

How to check RPSC final answer key:

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, “22/11/2021: Final answer key for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp (Pre) Exam - 2021”.

Download final answer key PDF.

Check the final answer key.

