Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC RAS prelims 2021 application form edit process begins on Nov 3
competitive exams

RPSC RAS prelims 2021 application form edit process begins on Nov 3

RPSC RAS prelims 2021 application form editing window will open on November 3. Candidates can edit the application forms, as per RPSC rules, till November 12.
RPSC RAS prelims 2021 application form edit process begins on Nov 3(File Photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 02:37 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Candidates who had appeared for the RPSC RAS prelims 2021 can edit their application forms online, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has said. This facility will open for every field in the application form except the candidate’s name, exam centre, photograph, signature and subjects, the RPSC has said. The application form editing window will open from November 3 to 12.

The RPSC RAS prelims 2021 was held on October 27. The Commission has released the question papers of the exam.

In order to edit the application form, candidates have to log in to the SSO portal.

The application forms can only be edited online, the Commission has informed candidates.

The exam is being held to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services. Candidates will be selected on basis of the preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam. The details of the main exam, along with the admit card will be released by the Commission on its official website.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc ras prelims rpsc ras
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP Police SI, platoon commander, fire officer exam dates announced

GATE 2022: Sonepat, Panipat exam cities cancelled; candidates can change choice

JPSC CCS PT result 2021 announced at jpsc.gov.in, direct link to check

REET results declared at reetbser21.com, CM congratulates successful candidates
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP