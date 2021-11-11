Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

RPSC releases interview call letter for Deputy Commandant post

RPSC has released interview call letter for the interview round of Deputy Commandant recruitment. The interview will be held on November 17.
RPSC releases interview call letter for Deputy Commandant post(File Photo)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 03:59 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

For the interview scheduled on November 17 for selection to Deputy Commandant post in the Home Guards Department, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the call letter. The RPSC call letter is available on the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC interview call letter

RPSC interview call letter: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the interview call letter link
  • Enter registration details
  • Submit the details
  • Download RPSC admit card

On the same day, the RPSC will also conduct interview for selection of evaluation officers.

The Commission has recently released the interview and exam dates of a few other recruitment as well.

Exam for selection of assistant engineers in civil discipline will be held on November 22. The exam for assistant engineer (civil and agriculture) in panchayati raj department will be held on November 23. Selection of assistant engineers (electrical and mechanical) will be held on November 23, 24, 25 and 26.

 

Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
