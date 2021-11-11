Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

RPSC releases interview, exam schedule for assistant engineer, other posts

The RPSC has released the details of the exams on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC releases interview, exam schedule for assistant engineer, other posts
Published on Nov 11, 2021 11:47 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The complete schedule of the interview and exam for various posts has been announced by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The Commission has released the details of the exams on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification available on the official website of the Commission, the exam for statistical officer, planning department (economics and statistics) will be held on December 18.

The exam for the selection of evaluation officers and deputy commandants will be held on November 17.

The Commission has also released the exam dates for the assistant engineer combined competitive exam 2018. 

Exam for selection of assistant engineers in civil discipline will be held on November 22. The exam for assistant engineer (civil and agriculture) in panchayati raj department will be held on November 23. Selection of assistant engineers (electrical and mechanical) will be held on November 23, 24, 25 and 26.

 

