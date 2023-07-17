Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC RO and EO model exam 2022 answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC RO and EO model exam 2022 answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 17, 2023 07:48 PM IST

RPSC has released model answer keys for revenue officer and executive officer exams. Candidates can raise objections from July 19 to July 21.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer keys for the model answer key for the revenue officer Gr.II and Executive Officer Gr.IV ( local self Govt. Dept.) competitive exam. Candidates can check the model answer keys on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RO and EO exam 2022 model answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(Shutterstock)

Candidates can raise objections to the answer keys from July 19 to July 21. The objection fee for each question is 100. Candidates will be able to raise objections at the SSO portal.

RPSC model answer key for the evening session

RPSC model answer key for the morning session

RPSC RO and EO exam 2022 model answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the model answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the model answer key

Take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in answer key
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP