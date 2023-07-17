RPSC RO and EO model exam 2022 answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the model answer keys for the model answer key for the revenue officer Gr.II and Executive Officer Gr.IV ( local self Govt. Dept.) competitive exam. Candidates can check the model answer keys on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RO and EO exam 2022 model answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates can raise objections to the answer keys from July 19 to July 21. The objection fee for each question is ₹100. Candidates will be able to raise objections at the SSO portal.

RPSC RO and EO exam 2022 model answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the model answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the model answer key

Take the print for future reference.