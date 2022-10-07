RPSC School Lecturer admit card 2022 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for School Lecturer (School Education) Exam 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC School Lecturer exams will be conducted from October 11 to October 21 in two shifts, from 9.00 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM to 5.00 PM. There will be two papers; Paper I will have 150 marks and Paper II will have 300 marks.

RPSC admit card 2022: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on School Lecturer Admit Card link

Go to ‘Get Admit Card’ button and Enter Application No, Date Of Birth and submit

The RPSC School Lecturer admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference