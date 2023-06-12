Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 12, 2023 06:17 PM IST

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K answer key released on June 12.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the answer keys for the senior teacher grade II G.K answer key on June 12. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(Shutterstock)

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K group C answer key

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K group D answer key

Candidates can raise objections to the RPSC G.K group C and D answer keys from June 14 to June 16. The objection fee is 100 per question.

RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K answer key: Know how to raise objections

Visit the Rajasthan SSO website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

On the home page, click on the recruitment portal

Raise objections

Pay the objection fees

Take print for future reference.

Notification here

