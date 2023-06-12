RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K answer key released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link
RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K answer key released on June 12.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the answer keys for the senior teacher grade II G.K answer key on June 12. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K group C answer key
RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K group D answer key
Candidates can raise objections to the RPSC G.K group C and D answer keys from June 14 to June 16. The objection fee is ₹100 per question.
RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II G.K answer key: Know how to raise objections
Visit the Rajasthan SSO website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in
On the home page, click on the recruitment portal
Raise objections
Pay the objection fees
Take print for future reference.
