RPSC SI combined competitive exam begins on Sept 13, admit cards soon

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct an exam from September 13 to 15 for the selection of Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander posts. The admit cards of all candidates who have registered for the exam will be released soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the RPSC SI admit card from the official website of the Commission, as and when it is released.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 859 vacancies.

As per the RPSC notification, the exams will be held in two sessions each day. The first session exam will be from 10 am to 12 noon and the second session exam will be from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the Commission is yet to begin the registration process for RAS 2021 exam. The registration was scheduled to begin on July 28. However later the RPSC postponed the registration process. This recruitment drive intends to fill 988 vacancies out of which 363 posts are for Rajasthan State Service and 625 Post are for Rajasthan Subordinate Services. The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between 21 to 40 years of age.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON