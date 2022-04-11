Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC SI PET Result 2021 declared on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link
competitive exams

RPSC SI PET Result 2021 declared on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link

RPSC SI PET Result 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC Sub Inspector (SI) combined competitive exam (CCE) 2021. Candidates who have cleared this have to appear in the interview.
RPSC SI PET Result 2021: Candidates who have appeared for the physical efficiency test for RPSC SI CCE can check their result on the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.(rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 12:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has declared RPSC Sub Inspector (SI) combined competitive exam (CCE) 2021.  Candidates who have cleared this have to appear in the interview.

Candidates who have appeared for the physical efficiency test for RPSC SI CCE can check their result on the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC SI CCE 2021 physical efficiency test was conducted from February 12 to February 18, 2022. The cut off marks for TSP area and Non TSP area has also been released.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check RPSC Comb Comp Exam 2021 PET results&lt;/strong&gt;

RPSC SI Result 2021: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the RPSC SI CCE physical efficiency test can check the result through these simple steps given below:

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RPSC SI CCE Result 2021 link available on the home page

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same

RELATED STORIES

A total of 2939 candidates have qualified provisionally after this exam. The qualified candidates have to download two copies of Detailed application form rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and fill it and submit it at the commissions office personally or through post till April 24, 2022.

The recruitment process was started on February 9, 2021 and ended on March 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 859 posts in the organization.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP