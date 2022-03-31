RPSC SO Model Answer Key 2021-22: Raise objections from April 2

RPSC SO Model Answer key 2021-22: Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) has released Model Answer Key for the post of Statistical Officer(planning department) 2021-22.

RPSC had conducted the Statistical Officer planning department (Economics and statistics) scrutiny test examination on December 18, 2021. Candidates can check the model answer key through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objection against the answer key from April 2 to April 4, 2022 (Till 12PM). To challenge the answer key candidates need to login through SSO portal and select recruitment portal and go to the link for raising objection/s . Candidates will have to pay Rs.100 per question to raise objection against the answer key. Candidates can seek help in case of difficulty in filing objections by sending email to recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or contacting on 9352323625 or 7340557555.

How to download RPSC SO Model Answer key 2021-22

1. Visit the official website of RPSC i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the link that reads ‘Model Answer key for Statistical officer – 2021

3. Download the Answer Key PDF

4. Check the final answer key

