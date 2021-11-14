Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RPSC statistical officer exam on December 18

RPSC will conduct an exam for statistical officer post on December 18. The admit cards will be available on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC statistical officer exam on December 18(File Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct an examination for statistical officer post on December 18. The recruitment drive was announced in September and a total of 43 positions will be filled. 

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test, academic merit, and interview.

The written exam will carry a weightage of 40%, academic merit 20% and interview 40%.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be issued admit cards. The RPSC will announce the release of the admit cards and the details of the exam centre, date and session.

Candidates have to login to the SSO portal and download the admit cards after the Commission announces its release on its official website.

The official website of the RPSC is rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Commission has recently released the exam and interview schedule for many posts. The exam for the selection of evaluation officers and deputy commandants will be held on November 17. Exam for selection of assistant engineers will be held from November 22 to November 26.

Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
