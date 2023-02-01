Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC Statistical Officer Screening Test result out, 86 selected for Interview

RPSC Statistical Officer Screening Test result out, 86 selected for Interview

competitive exams
Published on Feb 01, 2023 08:47 AM IST

RPSC Rajasthan Statistical Officer Screening Test Result: Those who appeared in this exam can visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to check their selection status.

RPSC Statistical Officer Screening Test result out, 86 selected for Interview(File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

RPSC Rajasthan Statistical Officer Screening Test Result: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced Screening Test result for the post of Statistical Officer. Those who appeared in this exam can visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to check their selection status.

A total of 86 candidates have been selected for the Interview or Personality test round. Their roll numbers are mentioned on the result PDF.

Selection status of 32 candidates is provisional, the commission has informed.

The screening test was held on December 18, 2022, at test centres across the state.

How to check RPSC Rajasthan Statistical Officer Screening Test Result

Follow these steps to check your result:

  1. First, go to the official website of RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, open the link to view Statistical Officer screening result under the ‘News and Events’ tab.
  3. Check your result using roll number.
  4. Download and save the PDF file.

