The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release RRB Group D Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Level 1 of 7th PCP Pay Matrix can find the direct link to download the hall ticket through the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied. RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 expected to be out today, here's how to download (PTI file.)

The computer basted test will begin on November 17, 2025 and will conclude in December end. The exam will comprise of 100 questions out of which 25 each for General Science and Mathematics, 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 for General Awareness and Current Affairs.

The call letters can be downloaded from the official website around 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation Link.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process comprises of a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). Railway Administration however reserves the right to conduct the CBT in either single or multi stage mode. Candidates qualifying in the CBT shall have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). It will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.