Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB Group D answer key released at rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link here

RRB Group D answer key released at rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 14, 2022 01:23 PM IST

RRB Group D answer key released at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Group D answer key released at rrbcdg.gov.in,
ByHT Education Desk

The Railway recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D answer key today, October 14 at 1 pm. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB Group D answer key will be available till October 19.

The RRB Group D examination was conducted in Various Phases from August 17 to October 11. The Objection window will be active from October 15 and candidates will be able to raise objections till October 19. Candidates have to pay 50 as objection fee.

Direct link

RRB Group D answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “ Weblink to view question-paper, responses, keys and raising of objections (if any) to questions/options/keys”

Key in your log in details

Check the answer key and take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
rrb result rrb
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP