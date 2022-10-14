Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RRB Group D answer key releasing soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, know how to check

Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:51 PM IST

RRB will released Group D answer key today, October 14.

RRB Group D answer key releasing soon at rrbcdg.gov.in,
ByHT Education Desk

The Railway recruitment Board will release the RRB CEN RRC 01/2019 Group D answer key today, October 14 at 1 pm. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB Group D examination was conducted from August 17 to October 11 in various phases.

The candidates can raise objections against questions, answers and keys from October 15 till October 19. Candidates have to pay 50 as objection fee.

Direct Link will be available soon

RRB Group D answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “ Weblink to view question-paper, responses, keys and raising of objections (if any) to questions/options/keys”

Key in your log in details

Check the answer key and take print out for future reference.

