RRB Group D scorecard released: Know how to download the scorecard and get link

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Group D result scorecard today, December 27, 2022. candidates can download the Group D scorecards from the official websites of the respective RRB Regions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The RRB Group D exams were conducted in phases from August 17 to October 11. Those candidates who have appeared for the examination and have qualified the exam are eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test.

Direct link to check RRB Ahmedabad score card

Direct link to check RRB Bangalore Scorecard

Direct link to check RRB Bhubaneshwar Scorecard

Direct link to check RRB Bilaspur Scorecard

Direct link to check RRB Guwahati scorecard

Direct link to check RRB Ranchi Scorecard

Direct link to check RRB Kolkata Scorecard

Direct link to check RRB Patna scorecard

Direct link to check RRB Chandigarh scorecard

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to check RRB Patna Scorecard

Direct link to check RRB Bhopal Scorecards

Direct link to check RRB Allahabad Scorecards

All Candidates can also view their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks and Short-listing Status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth till January 1, 2023.

RRB Chandigarh Group D Result Scorecards: How to check

Visit the official site of RRBs.

Click on the RRB Group D scorecards link.

Key in your login credentials.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.