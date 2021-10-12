Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB ministerial, isolated posts exam: Skill test, translation test from Oct 27
competitive exams

RRB ministerial, isolated posts exam: Skill test, translation test from Oct 27

For the RRB ministerial, isolated posts exam, skill test and translation test will be held from October 27. The dates for teaching skill test will be announced later.
RRB ministerial, isolated posts exam: Skill test, translation test from Oct 27(Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 04:29 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The stenography skill test and translation test for selection to ministerial and isolated category posts in the Indian Railways will be held from October 27, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have said. The teaching skill test date will be intimated to candidates later on, the boards have said.

“The link for Exam City, Date & Shift intimation will be made live 10 days prior to actual date of Exam on official websites of all RRBs. The link for E-call letter will be made live 04 days prior to actual date of Exam on official websites of all RRBs,” the RRBs have said.

The exam will be held by observing all instructions/guidelines related to COVID-19.

“Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB recruitments are based only on the merit of the candidates,” the RRBs have warned candidates.

Meanwhile, the RRB group D exam date is awaited. The RRBs had notified the recruitment in February 2019.

The first stage of the RRB NTPC is over. The exam result is awaited. 

Topics
rrb exam
