RRB ministerial, isolated posts exam: Skill test, translation test from Oct 27

The stenography skill test and translation test for selection to ministerial and isolated category posts in the Indian Railways will be held from October 27, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have said. The teaching skill test date will be intimated to candidates later on, the boards have said.

“The link for Exam City, Date & Shift intimation will be made live 10 days prior to actual date of Exam on official websites of all RRBs. The link for E-call letter will be made live 04 days prior to actual date of Exam on official websites of all RRBs,” the RRBs have said.

The exam will be held by observing all instructions/guidelines related to COVID-19.

“Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB recruitments are based only on the merit of the candidates,” the RRBs have warned candidates.

Meanwhile, the RRB group D exam date is awaited. The RRBs had notified the recruitment in February 2019.

The first stage of the RRB NTPC is over. The exam result is awaited.

