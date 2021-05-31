Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB NTPC 2019 examination put on hold due to covid-19 restrictions
competitive exams

RRB NTPC 2019 examination put on hold due to covid-19 restrictions

RRB NTPC 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has put the NTPC CBT on hold due to restrictions imposed by the states due to Covid 19.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 05:34 PM IST
RRB NTPC 2019: In a notification released on Monday, May 31, the board said that further scheduling of RRB NTPC CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic once again. (Shutterstock)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has put the RRB NTPC CBT on hold due to restrictions imposed by the states due to Covid 19. In a notification released on Monday, May 31, the board said that further scheduling of RRB NTPC CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic once again.

The recruitment process commenced in December 2020 after easing the restriction after the first wave of Covid 19.

The 6th phase of the first stage of RRB NTPC CBT was conducted in April, 2021.

The RRB further informed the candidates that further scheduling of examinations will be informed in due course after the restrictions imposed by various states are eased.

Note: For updates candidates are advised to check the official website of RRB.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment railway recruitment board exam postponed covid-19
TRENDING NEWS

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch

Natasa Stankovic, Suniel Shetty react to Pandya brothers’ pic with their grandma
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP