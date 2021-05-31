RRB NTPC 2019 examination put on hold due to covid-19 restrictions

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has put the RRB NTPC CBT on hold due to restrictions imposed by the states due to Covid 19. In a notification released on Monday, May 31, the board said that further scheduling of RRB NTPC CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic once again.

The recruitment process commenced in December 2020 after easing the restriction after the first wave of Covid 19.

The 6th phase of the first stage of RRB NTPC CBT was conducted in April, 2021.

The RRB further informed the candidates that further scheduling of examinations will be informed in due course after the restrictions imposed by various states are eased.

Note: For updates candidates are advised to check the official website of RRB.