competitive exams

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT admit card released, here is how to download hall ticket

Railway Recruitment Board RRB has released the admit card for the 7th phase of the first stage CBT of NTPC exam.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 12:25 PM IST
RRB NTPC admit card released

Railway Recruitment Board RRB has released the admit card for the 7th phase of the first stage CBT for NTPC exams. Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC recruitment can download the admit card from the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at https://rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRB NTPC’s seventh phase exam will begin on July 23. Close to 2.78 lakh candidates will appear for the exam which will be held in 76 cities at 260 centers.

Candidates are advised to log in to view or download the e-call letter, Exam City, and date intimation slip.

Direct Link: Click here to download the RRB NTPC 2021 admit card

Candidates can also download the admit card from the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board

Visit the official website of RRB at https://rrbbbs.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the link given to download the e- admit card

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your registration number DOB and log in

Download your admit card and check the exam date, city, the hard copy for future use, and other details

Keep the hard copy for future use.

