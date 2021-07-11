RRB NTPC 7th phase exam details likely to be released tomorrow

The seventh phase or last phase of the RRB NTPC exam will commence on July 23. This a computer-based test (CBT) is being held to shortlist candidates for the next stage exam for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts. The exam is being conducted by the railway recruitment boards (RRBs).

After the conclusion of the first CBT of the NTPC exam, the RRBs are likely to begin the CBT for group D posts.

The RRB NTPC exam details are expected to be released in the late evening of July 12. As a general practice, the RRBs release the details of individual candidates who have registered for the exam 10 days ahead of the exam date. Details like exam date, session, and city is intimated to candidates before hand.

The RRB NTPC admit card will be released a week after the exam details are informed to candidates. Ideally, the RRB NTPC admit card will be released four days before the commencement of the exam.

"For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites ten days before the exam," the RRBs have said.

"Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link," the Boards have said about the admit card.